BBNaija All-Stars: “Having ‘Shuperu’ on National TV is terrible” – Doyin tells Soma

Doyin David, a Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has stated that there is no excuse for having bedroom games on national television.

During a chitchat with her fellow contestant and colleague Soma on Wednesday, the reality TV personality stated that if she ever committed such an act, she would leave the house freely.

This is what transpired between the two:

Doyin: If you can’t control yourself for weeks without having an intercourse , that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it.

Soma: Then do what about it?

Doyin: Go to church, do something about it. because having bedroom games on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years.

Soma: I feel you sha.

Doyin: For me, there’s nothing that can justify it, if I ever do it, I’ll take a voluntary exit the next day because I’d never be able to live with myself.

In other news, Doyin confirmed the dating rumors surrounding Neo Akpofure and her friend, Beauty Tukura.

The reality TV star made this known to Ilebaye during a heated episode after the Saturday night party. Neo and Ilebaye had clashed due to complications arising from wanting to be with each other and it led to her crying.

Doyin took the 22-year-old housemate to the rest room and told her that Neo is seeing Beauty outside the house, so it may be in her best interest to forget about having anything serious with him.

Despite the revelation, Ilebaye said she does not care about that because he’s the one who’s been coming on to her.

She also said that he often sends her message on social media but she refuses to reply and even in the house, he makes advances at her.