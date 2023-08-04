type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBBNaija All-Stars: “Having 'Shuperu' on National TV is terrible” – Doyin tells...
Entertainment

BBNaija All-Stars: “Having ‘Shuperu’ on National TV is terrible” – Doyin tells Soma

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Doyin David, a Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has stated that there is no excuse for having bedroom games on national television.

During a chitchat with her fellow contestant and colleague Soma on Wednesday, the reality TV personality stated that if she ever committed such an act, she would leave the house freely.

This is what transpired between the two:

Doyin: If you can’t control yourself for weeks without having an intercourse , that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it.

Soma: Then do what about it?

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Doyin: Go to church, do something about it. because having bedroom games on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years.

Soma: I feel you sha.

Doyin: For me, there’s nothing that can justify it, if I ever do it, I’ll take a voluntary exit the next day because I’d never be able to live with myself.

In other news, Doyin confirmed the dating rumors surrounding Neo Akpofure and her friend, Beauty Tukura.

The reality TV star made this known to Ilebaye during a heated episode after the Saturday night party. Neo and Ilebaye had clashed due to complications arising from wanting to be with each other and it led to her crying.

Doyin took the 22-year-old housemate to the rest room and told her that Neo is seeing Beauty outside the house, so it may be in her best interest to forget about having anything serious with him.
Despite the revelation, Ilebaye said she does not care about that because he’s the one who’s been coming on to her.

She also said that he often sends her message on social media but she refuses to reply and even in the house, he makes advances at her.

TODAY

Friday, August 4, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.2mph
75 %
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways