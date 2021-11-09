Beautiful photos of the dancer Stonebwoy prevented a fan from recording her underpants

- Advertisement -

Ghpage has chanced on the stunning photos of the lady who nearly got herself in a mess if not for the swift intervention of Stonebwoy on stage last Sunday.

Read the full story here: Stonebwoy praised for stopping fan from videoing the private part of a female dancer on stage

The lady who was on Sunday serving fans with some hot twerking skills has been identified as Sheena Adams.

So far little information is known about her, but her photos are everywhere following the incident that happened which the video is in fast circulation.

Watch the video below;

Check out some hot photos of Sheena below;