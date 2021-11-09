type here...
Entertainment

Beautiful photos of the dancer Stonebwoy prevented a fan from recording her underpants

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghpage has chanced on the stunning photos of the lady who nearly got herself in a mess if not for the swift intervention of Stonebwoy on stage last Sunday.

The lady who was on Sunday serving fans with some hot twerking skills has been identified as Sheena Adams.

So far little information is known about her, but her photos are everywhere following the incident that happened which the video is in fast circulation.

Watch the video below;

Check out some hot photos of Sheena below;

Source:GHPAGE

