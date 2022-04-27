- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also a Nigerian actress.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of himself and the newborn son.

He added that he loves the child as much as he loved his older four children, which he shared with his first wife, May.

Edochie wrote, “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Alot of social media users are currently lambasting Judy Austin for breaking the home of the respected actor.

According to these critics, Judy Austin was much aware that the actor was married but still agreed to marry and bore him a son.

Apparently, most people don’t even know how Judy Austin looks like therefore we have gathered a couple of her beautiful pictures to share with you our cherished readers.

Judy Austin is a beautiful woman I’m sure she was able to charm Yul with her lovely appearance.

Men will stain your white shirt as a lady no matter how hard you try to keep him at home.