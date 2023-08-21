type here...
Becca snubs Nadia Buari at an event

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Musician Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong popularly known as Becca has got netizens asking questions if he has any outstanding issues with actress Nadia Buari.

At the event, the two superstars met, and it seemed that neither of them was in the mood for a simple hello.

When Becca arrived at the venue, she was accompanied to her seat where she exchanged pleasantries with one man and ignored Nadia Buari who was already seated next to her.

You wouldn’t know they were sworn enemies from their behaviour in the video if neither lady turned to greet the other.

Watch the video below:

Read some reactions below:

kurobiso_hemaa_bridget: “These Ghanaian celebrates lack interpersonal relationships. I luv the way Nigerian celebrities mingles with each other most especially Ini Edo squads, Rita Dominic, Chilmark, Uche and Co.”

delhayes30: “Nadia is very RUDE if you’ve ever encountered her”

dede_thecelebrityshitoplug: “Nadia is so full of herself…I tell ya she is kinda rude so I understand Becca. I remember one night at the golden movie awards night. I was sitted at the same table with Nadia she walked in with her sis and she couldn’t say hello to we sitted at the table as they joined sigh….So Becca might have a reason not to say hi to Nadia”

Source:GhPage

