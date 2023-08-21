type here...
Xandy Kamel lights up social media with baby bump photos

By Qwame Benedict
Xandy-Kamel gives birth to a baby
Xandy-Kamel
Actress Xandy Kamel after her divorce and several miscarriages has finally given birth to her first child.

The actress who had a troubled past with her ex-husband Kwaku Mensah popularly known as Kaninja has got her prayers for a baby answered.

Prior to this, the actress and television personality had suffered four (4) miscarriages while with her sports presenter husband.

Well, after hiding her pregnancy from the public and staying low-key on social media, Xandy Kamel has finally shared a video of her pregnancy online.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations to Xandy Kamel on successful childbirth.

Source:GhPage

