Maintaining a relationship can be a hectic job which requires a lot of effort, love and understanding to make it a healthy one.

When two people decide to be in a relationship, there are some key points to take note in order to make the relationship work.

One very important thing that every couple must take into consideration when working towards a healthy relationship is ‘Independence’.

In as much as you love each other and want to spend most of your time together, your partner shouldn’t be your sole source of support; be it emotional, physical or any kind of support.

There is a popular phrase which says “Distance makes the heart grow fonder”. Make time for yourself and work on things that will make you happy.

American singer, songwriter and record producer, Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter shared her opinion on why independence is very important in every relationship.

According to the “Halo” hitmaker, she feels very secure in her marriage to American rapper Jay Z because she was independent before meeting him.

“I was independent before I met my husband, and we have such a natural chemistry and a genuine relationship, and it’s based on the things that relationships are supposed to be based on.

I’ve seen, growing up, when a woman or a man in a relationship, it doesn’t matter which one, doesn’t feel confident, they feel a bit trapped. Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are”, Beyonce explained.

It’s important to make your relationship your priority but it shouldn’t be the only one. You should have other interests aside from your relationship and your partner must understand.

This doesn’t make you selfish, it just means having your own life while being in a relationship.

However, honesty and safe communication is very fundamental in a healthy relationship. Most relationship do not stand the test of time due to lack of trust.

Healthy relationships also requires support and reassurance. Its about building each other up and not putting each other down.