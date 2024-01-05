Berla Mundi Biography: Real age, net worth, husband, cars, houses

- Advertisement -

Berla Mundi is a Ghanaian voice artist, radio presenter, media personality, and women’s advocate. She is one of the leading women in media in Ghana and a vibrant individual who has become a global brand.

For many years, she has positioned herself as a youth leader and developed an interest in youth advocacy and sustainable development projects.



Over the years, the TV presenter has established herself as an influential figure in the media space and portrayed professionalism and diligence in her work.



Berla Mundi’s biography Which part of Ghana is Berla Mundi from? The media personality was born in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

. Berla Mundi’s mother’s name is Mama Ruby Mundi of Accra, Ghana. In 2017, she celebrated her mother’s birthday after she turned 60 years old. Which tribe is Berla Mundi?

The TV host is from the Krobo Tribe, part of the Ga-Adangbe ethnolinguistic group. On 13 March 2020, she celebrated her rite of passage, which prepared her for initiation into womanhood according to Krobo traditions.



How old is Berla Mundi of TV3?



Berla Mundi’s age is 36 years as of 2022. She was born on 1 April 1988.



Her zodiac sign is Aries, and she is a Ghanaian by nationality.

Which SHS did Berla Mundi attend? Berla joined the prestigious Achimota School, a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana.

Berla joined the prestigious Achimota School, a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana.

Which University did Berla Mundi attend? After graduating from high school, she went to the University of Ghana, where she majored in linguistics and psychology.

She then furthered her education after getting her first degree and went to study French at the Alliance Francais in Accra.

Her passion for journalism allowed her to join the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she learned all the skills and techniques of journalism, mass communication, advertising, and public relations.

Career

Before joining the media space, Berla Mundi was a contestant in the 2010 beauty pageant dubbed Miss Malkia. She finished the competition in second position, which gave her enough exposure to the industry.

Berla then started working for GHOne TV, one of the largest entertainment channels in Ghana.



At the EIB Network, she had different roles, including hosting shows like Rhythmz Live. She also became a lead presenter at GHOne TV for eight years.

In addition, she served as the Ghanaian co-host for Africa’s syndicated talk show, Moments with Mo, for two years.



Berla interviewed top personalities and businesses in different industries in the country and across the continent.



After working for GHOne TV, she left the media house and joined TV3 in 2019.

She took on a new role as the host of The New Day at Media General, one of Ghana’s biggest TV morning shows. The media personality also launched The Day Show.



Besides her career, the broadcast journalist founded the Berla Mundi Foundation, a charity organisation that caters to and educates underprivileged children.



She also launched the B.You by Berla Mundi, a mentorship and career guidance programme for young girls in Ghana.

In 2018, she established a media and PR firm called Mundi Media Network aimed at creating compelling pan-African content for young adults on a global scale.

It also provides public relations consultancy for individual and corporate entities.

Awards

Berla has achieved enviable success in the media field. She has hosted Ghana’s biggest, most influential, and most listened-to award-winning shows like The Drive Time on Starr 103.5FM and The Late Afternoon Show on GHOne TV.

Berla has won many other awards and received recognition for her work in different ways. Some of these include: Ghana Events Awards RTP Awards Peoples choice celebrity awards Glitz Style Awards Avance Media Award Young Star Award TVET Ambassador

Who is Berla Mundi’s husband?

Berla Mundi married Mr David Tabi on the 5th of January 2024 in a very coded ceremony.

David Tabi is a handsome-looking man who’s currently the operations manager of Barbex Group.

According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.



It was there that he honed his intellectual skills and developed a global outlook that would serve him well in his future endeavours.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he ventured across the Atlantic to Wilfred Laurier University in Canada, where he earned his first degree.



The educational experience in Canada undoubtedly provided him with a multicultural and diverse environment, contributing to the development of a well-rounded skill set.

For the past 12 years, he has served as the operations manager for Barbex Group, a role that has allowed him to showcase his skills in managing and optimizing business operations.

The operations manager’s tenure with Barbex Group has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a strategic approach to operational efficiency.



His leadership has been instrumental in steering the company through dynamic market conditions, ensuring its continued growth and success.

Berla Mudni Cars, houses and Net worth

Berla Mundi is believed to be worth around $400,000. She has two saloon cars and owns a house in one of the prime areas in Accra.