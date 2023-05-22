Bernice Asare finally speaks after her bedroom video with Blackstars player Emmanuel Boateng went viral

- Advertisement -

Kumawood Actress Bernice Asare has in the last few days during her birthday been on trending. She is the talk of the town following a video of her that has gone viral.

In the video, Bernice Asare can be seen locking lips with BlackStar Player Emmanuel Boateng.

Meanwhile, both Bernice Asare and Emmanuel Boateng are married with kids with their respective partners.

Well, the actress have in a social media post subtly reacted to the viral news. The Actress seemed unbothered about the fuss going on social media about her.

In her latest post on Instagram, the Actress shared a video of a beautiful frame gifted her by someone during her birthday.

Bernice might soon come out clear, however, the Blackstar player in the video is yet to comment on the issue. We are following to give you the latest.