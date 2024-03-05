type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBillionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day;...
News

Billionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day; Video trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Billionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day; Video trends
- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian road contractor, Kofi Job, has caused a massive stir online after buying 300 heavy-duty trucks in a single day.

In a circulating video on social media, the 300 trucks can be seen moving at top speeds on a very dusty road to Kofi Job Construction Firm garage in Kumasi.

In the clip, a set of young men can be heard hailing the rich contractor for the massive wealth he displayed in a single day.

Billionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day; Video trends

As reported, all the 300 heavy trucks will aid the construction firm in ongoing projects and yet-to-be-received projects from the government and individuals.

According to checks online, the price of a single heavy-duty truck costs between $70,000 to $150,000.

Kofi Job Construction Firm has been in existence and operating for the past 20 years.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The firm has contracted notable roads including the Kenyasi-Hwediem Road which the government GHC95.4 million.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
4.8mph
0 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more