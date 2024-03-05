Billionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day; Video trends

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian road contractor, Kofi Job, has caused a massive stir online after buying 300 heavy-duty trucks in a single day.

In a circulating video on social media, the 300 trucks can be seen moving at top speeds on a very dusty road to Kofi Job Construction Firm garage in Kumasi.

In the clip, a set of young men can be heard hailing the rich contractor for the massive wealth he displayed in a single day.

As reported, all the 300 heavy trucks will aid the construction firm in ongoing projects and yet-to-be-received projects from the government and individuals.

According to checks online, the price of a single heavy-duty truck costs between $70,000 to $150,000.

Kofi Job Construction Firm has been in existence and operating for the past 20 years.

The firm has contracted notable roads including the Kenyasi-Hwediem Road which the government GHC95.4 million.

