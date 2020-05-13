- Advertisement -

Hiplife singer Nukre has disclosed that Bisa Kdei wasn’t careful about his statement concerning the media.

Speaking with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM’s Hitz Gallery, Nukre was asked why he is not getting the media attention.

The “Obinim” singer disclosed that at the right time they will play his songs so he can’t make any comment that will attract the wrath of the media like his brother Bisa Kdei unconsciously did.

Bisa Kdei was in the news recently after he made a tweet by calling the media fake.

He was answering a question from a fan who wanted to know why his songs are not being played frequently anymore.

ALSO READ: Kofi Asamoah jabs Bisa Kdei for attacking the media

Watch the interview below;

“It’s an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music, keep loving it. The media is fake #AskBisaKdei”, Bisa Kdei replied.