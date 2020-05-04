- Advertisement -

Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has recently attacked the Ghanaian media for working against him.

The high life singer who was answering a fan about why his songs aren’t on rotation on the airwaves like some years back, said “It’s an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music keep loving it. The media is fake.

Ghanaian movie director, Kofi Asamoah has taken a bite on the subject saying Bisa Kdei’s blame on the media is as a result of post-failure trauma.

Kofi Asamoah speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program with Akwasi Aboagye pointed out the fall of the ‘Brother Brother’ hitmaker influenced his statement tagging the Ghanaian media as fake and creating an agenda to submerge his career.

He stressed that the suffering from his fall has caused this so the media have to forgive him.

“Ghanaians let’s forgive him because post-failure trauma is not a small thing. That is rising to some level and later falling. Bisa Kdei is suffering from his fall”. he stated.

He entreated radio presenters and the media to support Bisa Kdei.

Kofi Asamoah noted that Bisa Kdei’s songs being played on-air would help him to recover from this trauma.

He added Bisa Kdei will say more demeaning things if the media fails to support him.

Kofi Asamoah also advised the musician to release songs which will be more pleasant to the masses.