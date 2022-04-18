“Death is a terrible thing” – Bishop Dag’s wife Adelaide Mills reacts publicly to son’s passing

- Advertisement -

Adelaide Mills, wife of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has reacted publicly days after the sad passing of their son.

She has described her son’s death as inevitable, unconquerable and a terrible thing…taking solace in the death of Jesus Christ.

“Death is such a terrible thing. Death is so permanent. It looks so inconquerable. So for Jesus to have come and conquered death, it’s good news for us as Christians. It gives us hope that we too will be resurrected,” she said.

Meanwhile, The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills reacted to the death of his first son, 48hrs after the news broke.

In a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end, Dag opened up about how he feels about his son’s passing. He told his congregants on Sunday that the death of David has created a “funny environment” for the entire family.

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”

Dr David Heward-Mills died at age 31 on Easter Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. He was a medical doctor in the United States.

David worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.