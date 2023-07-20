Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

First sermon hitmaker Black Sherif was trending on social media yesterday evening for allegedly getting arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.

It all started when Instagram blogger Gh Hyper announced on his page that the rapper had been arrested but failed to give more details about the supposed arrest.

According to the next post accompanying his earlier post, he mentioned that he was waiting for the artiste or his management to release a statement to deny the claims because he has video evidence of the arrest.

It has been hours since his post and neither Black Sherif nor his management have released a statement of spoken about the act until now.

Taking to his personal verified page, Blacko as he is affectionately called shared a snippet to promote his new video Oh Paradise, which comes off his maiden album The Villain I Never Was.

See the screenshot below:

His song ‘Oh Paradise’ is a song he dedicated to his first love who lost her life some years ago.

In other developments, GH Hyper is still silent about the said arrest and is yet to share his evidence with people who are eager to know the truth about the arrest.

