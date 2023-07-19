Black Sherif arrested at KIA

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

According to a report by popular Ghanaian brand influencer and Instagram enthusiast simply known as GHhyper – Black Sherif has been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport just a few hours ago.

The cause of Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, professionally known as Black Sherif’s arrest is yet to be known but his fans have taken to social media to stand in solidarity with him.

At the moment, the local digital space has been set into a state of limbo as fans await deep details about his arrest.

Unfortunately, all the attempts to reach his management have also been fruitless despite the numerous persistent attempts.

Black Sherif’s last post on Instagram is pictures of himself inside his room – And the others inside the recording studio with the caption “KK KK KK”

It’s unclear whether he was en route out of Ghana or was arriving in the motherland when he got nabbed by the airport officials who later handed him over to the Ghana Police Service.

We are still working tirelessly working around the clock to get more authentic details about this unanticipated story – Stay tuned for more!

