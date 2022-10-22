- Advertisement -

Budding and talented Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Black Sherif – Has revealed that he doesn’t own an expensive luxury car yet.

According to the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker, he’s currently focused on making his craft meet an exquisite standard hence he reinvests the money he makes from his music into his videos and other kinds of stuff related to his career.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on OKAY FM, Black Sherif disclosed that he’s currently obsessed with making his career a success and that’s why he doesn’t splash money on cars.

Throwing more light on why he doesn’t own an expensive car yet, the singer stressed that he’s also very young and owning an expensive car is the least of his worries.

Watch the video below to know more…

Black Sherif’s decision not to own an expensive car at the moment is very wise and commendable.

Many young acts spend huge sums of money on cars, shoes and clothing just months after bursting into the music scene and later go broke.

Reinvesting in one’s career is a very smart decision and I hope the upcoming musicians will learn from Black Sherif.