type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif exclusively reveals why he doesn't own an expensive car yet
Entertainment

Black Sherif exclusively reveals why he doesn’t own an expensive car yet

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Budding and talented Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Black Sherif – Has revealed that he doesn’t own an expensive luxury car yet.

According to the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker, he’s currently focused on making his craft meet an exquisite standard hence he reinvests the money he makes from his music into his videos and other kinds of stuff related to his career.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on OKAY FM, Black Sherif disclosed that he’s currently obsessed with making his career a success and that’s why he doesn’t splash money on cars.

Throwing more light on why he doesn’t own an expensive car yet, the singer stressed that he’s also very young and owning an expensive car is the least of his worries.

Watch the video below to know more…

Black Sherif’s decision not to own an expensive car at the moment is very wise and commendable.

Many young acts spend huge sums of money on cars, shoes and clothing just months after bursting into the music scene and later go broke.

Reinvesting in one’s career is a very smart decision and I hope the upcoming musicians will learn from Black Sherif.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, October 22, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    77.3 ° F
    77.3 °
    77.3 °
    85 %
    1.5mph
    87 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News