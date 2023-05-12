- Advertisement -

Reigning Artiste of the Year Black Sherif aka Blacko has got his fans and netizens talking about his style of dressing after storming Despite Media for an interview in a crop top.

Blacko love for crop tops has been something which a lot of fans have complained about since it is believed that such shirts are meant for people of the opposite sex.

Aside from that his sense of fashion has been questioned with some people suggesting that he employs the services of a stylist who will style him when he is stepping out.

A video sighted on social media shows the ‘Paradise’ singer storming the premises of Despite Media to have an interview on Okay FM and rocking a crop top with a carmo short.

This fashion style got some netizens commenting on the video about his crop top.

Maysveriown_empress: “3y3 crop top anaa de3n?”

iamphatbwoysteeve: “Na wei crop top anaa?”

the_fashionfactory001: “Blacko ne crop top dierr as3 apakye ne f3m…..??”

Kalmkudi: “??????work on your appearance like the way you work on your voice.”

deborah.serwaaakoto: “Blacko ne short top de3 ??eiiiiiiiiiiii”

