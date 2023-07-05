Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Boahemaa, the lady accusing former Blackstars player John Paintsil of owing her some amount of money has shared screenshots to back her claims.

According to the lady, the footballer borrowed some amount of money from her but has since failed to pay back the money he had borrowed.

She continued that effort to get in touch has proved futile as the footballer has refused to answer her calls or respond to her several text messages sent.

Following her exposé, some netizens bashed her for trying to capitalize on the fame of the footballer to also become famous like how some people do.

But it looks that this is far from that as she has now shared screenshots of her WhatsApp messages with John Paintsil to prove that she is saying the truth about the footballer owing her and not seeking fame.

In the conversation, one could see that she was having a conversation with someone known as John Paintsil and she was asking about the money she has given to the person.

John Paintsil in the chat from the conversation kept postponing when he was going to pay her the money and at a point sent her a voice note to explain the reason why he has not paid the money despite promising to pay.

Read the messages below:

Boahemaa and John Paintsil chat

