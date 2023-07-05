- Advertisement -

Rufftown signee Wendy Shay has appealed to the first gentleman of the land President Nana Addo to do something about the outrageous amount taken as duty at the ports.

There have been concerns raised by some people about the amount of money being charged at the port as import duty.

According to some people, the prices they sometimes pay as import duties are equivalent to the amount they spent to buy their goods from abroad and plead with the government to do something about it.

In the case of Wendy Shay, she disclosed that she paid an amount of over $30k on a car she bought from the US for $35K as duty at the Tema Port.

She continued that she is fully aware the President has the welfare of Ghanaians at heart and therefore it would be right for him to do something about the import duties.

She posted: “Your excellency @NAkufoAddo Mr president, I know you have the welfare of Ghanaians at heart but can you please do something about import duties, especially on cars? The import duties on cars are way Outrageous. You buy a car in the US for $35,000 (397,707.10 Cedis) and pay $30,000 USD (340,891.80 Cedis) as duty. Please do something Mr. President”

