type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWendy Shay appeals to Nana Addo after paying outrageous duty at the...
Entertainment

Wendy Shay appeals to Nana Addo after paying outrageous duty at the Tema Port

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Wendy-Shay-and-Nana-Addo
Wendy-Shay-and-Nana-Addo
- Advertisement -

Rufftown signee Wendy Shay has appealed to the first gentleman of the land President Nana Addo to do something about the outrageous amount taken as duty at the ports.

There have been concerns raised by some people about the amount of money being charged at the port as import duty.

According to some people, the prices they sometimes pay as import duties are equivalent to the amount they spent to buy their goods from abroad and plead with the government to do something about it.

Also Read: Wendy Shay pulls massive crowd with third edition of ‘Shay Concert’

In the case of Wendy Shay, she disclosed that she paid an amount of over $30k on a car she bought from the US for $35K as duty at the Tema Port.

She continued that she is fully aware the President has the welfare of Ghanaians at heart and therefore it would be right for him to do something about the import duties.

She posted: “Your excellency @NAkufoAddo Mr president, I know you have the welfare of Ghanaians at heart but can you please do something about import duties, especially on cars? The import duties on cars are way Outrageous. You buy a car in the US for $35,000 (397,707.10 Cedis) and pay $30,000 USD (340,891.80 Cedis) as duty. Please do something Mr. President”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Read More: Stop downloading my songs for free – Wendy Shay

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 5, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.8 ° F
    75.8 °
    75.8 °
    86 %
    0.6mph
    100 %
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways