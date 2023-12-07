Bobrisky happily shows off his new boyfriend in latest pictures

- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s controversial cross-dresser and influential personality, Bobrisky, has once again taken social media by storm with pictures of his new boyfriend.

The social media sensation has happily shared photos on the gram showcasing his newly found relationship.

In a video posted on Bobrisky’s Instagram page, the cross-dresser is seen kneeling to serve a refreshing fruit juice to his new lover.

The public display of affection not only surprised but has also delighted many of Bobrisky’s millions of followers.

The video and photos accompanied by a caption playfully advising women to take notes on how to treat a man and ensure a lasting relationship has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Bobrisky, known for his unapologetic and flamboyant lifestyle, has consistently boasted about catching the attention of billionaires with his influential people.

His social media presence, characterized by opulence and a larger-than-life attitude, has made him a polarizing figure, with both admirers and critics closely following his every move.

The unveiling of Bobrisky’s new boyfriend has triggered a wave of reactions on various social media platforms.

Fans and followers have expressed a range of emotions, from excitement and admiration to curiosity about the identity of the mysterious man who captured Bobrisky’s heart.

