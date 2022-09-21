- Advertisement -

The body of final-year nurse trainee Georgina Asor Botchwey has been found buried in the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region.

READ ALSO: Lady who went missing after going for a nursing interview at Cape Coast found dead

Investigators were led to the room after a pastor, who is allegedly complicit in the heinous act, confessed. The pastor is currently in the grips of the police in Mankessim in the Central Region.

His arrest comes after he confessed to aiding a chief to kidnap a 25-year-old nurse trainee and secretly burying her in the chief’s room.

On Tuesday, September 20, the pastor led investigators to the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, and the mortal remains of Georgina Asor Botchwey were exhumed.

Reports say the two, after kidnapping her, may have had several bouts of sex with her and killed her.

She was, then, buried in one of the rooms of the chief, who is currently on the run.

The body is said to have been buried for the past three weeks. Residents have expressed fear about the incident, especially as it involves a chief.

The Assembly Member of the area, Cephas Arthur, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to beef up security in Mankessim and its environs.

He said this is not the first time such an incident is happening in the area as it counts as Number 5 within this year.

He said the law must deal with the pastor and the chief if caught. The body of the victim has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.