Bola Ray will one day become the president of Ghana – Bishop Adonteng Boateng drops a deep prophecy (Video)

The powerful and revered man of God, His Excellency Bishop Adonteng Boateng, who has been in the gospel ministry for over 2 decades now has dropped a very high-powered prophecy about media mogul Bola Ray.

The vessel of God whose prophecy has never failed was inspired by the holy spirit last Sunday to drop a very touching prophecy about the CEO of EIB.

During the prophetic service at Divine World International Ministries, His Excellency Bishop Adonteng Boateng stood before the congregation to deliver the profound prophecy about Bola Ray who has also been in the media space for over 2 decades.

As prophesied by His Excellency Bishop Adonteng Boateng, Bola Ray will develop a special interest in politics very soon and hopefully become the president of Ghana in the near future.

With unwavering conviction, Bishop Adonteng Boateng declared that Bola Ray is destined to ascend to the highest office in Ghana as its President.

While delivering the chilling prophecy, Bishop Adonteng Boateng urged all Ghanaians to unite in fervent prayer for Bola Ray’s journey towards fulfilling this divine destiny.

Watch the video below to know more…

Bola Ray is yet to publicly express his interest in politics. He has always been concerned about entertainment.

The Ghanaian radio and television personality and entrepreneur has been the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group since 2014 and also CEO of Empire Entertainment.

In 2001, he joined Top Radio after Radio Universe, where he hosted ‘Top City Jam’ while still a student at University of Ghana.

He was the first African and Ghanaian to host Top of the Pops on BBC Radio.

In 2003, he moved to Joy Fm to become the host of the Drive Time Show, leading it to be recognized as the most influential Drive Time show on radio in Ghana. He is now the host of ‘Revealed With Bola Ray’ for 3 seasons and counting.