News

Boss in tears after CCTV camera captures his shop boy chopping his wife (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A big-time businessman has narrated how a CCTV camera he installed to purposely catch thieves exposed the intimate relationship his wife shared with his shop attendant.

As detailed by the man, he secretly installed a CCTV camera in his house to catch the thieves who have been eating deep into his money.

However, he received the shock of his life after finding out that the shop boy he regularly sends to his house has been secretly sleeping with his wife.

As disclosed by the man, the shop attendant slept with his wife 3 times within two weeks.

Watch the video below to know more…

