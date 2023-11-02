Bride nearly cancels wedding after finding out that her husband-to-be sucks his mother’s melons

- Advertisement -

A bride was shocked to the core after she stumbled on a scene that will forever remain etched.



In the story shared by a wedding makeup artist and published by Daily Mail, the bride could not believe her eyes when she discovered her groom being breastfed by his mother.



Details indicate that the makeup artist had just finished working on the bride’s face when she requested a washroom break.

No sooner had she reached the toilet than she saw what is “enough to end a wedding.”



That the mother still produced milk meant that she had continued doing it since the man was still a baby.

Despite the bride’s shock of a lifetime, she still went ahead with the wedding, but the scene left her confused.



The incident has generated significant attention on social media, with users expressing shock and disgust.

One netizen wrote – The way I was like “nothing could be worse than him cheating.”



Other wrote – Yup, that’s worse. I’d be a runaway bride so fast,”



Third Person wrote -. “The strongest man couldn’t lift my jaw right now!”

