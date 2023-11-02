“I’ve stopped praying to the God of Israel” – Rev Obofour reveals

- Advertisement -

The Founder and leader of APC church, Rev. Obofour has declared that he will stop calling on the God of Israel following the ongoing conflict between them and the Palestinians.

Speaking during one of his church services, Rev. Obofour said that after seeing that the Israelites fight their enemies with bombs instead of Bible quotations, he is tempted to get a security gun to protect himself.

” I will stop calling on the God of Israel and start calling on the God of Ghana. If he fails to answer me, I will call on my own God.

The Israelites who were rescued in the Bible we always use to preach to the congregation on daily basis are the Israelites who are fighting their enemies with bombs.

They are killing off innocent people including women and children. Why would I pray to that God again? I will get myself a gun so that when I am attacked I can defend myself.” – Rev. Obofour stated.

Background:



The Israel-Palestine conflict is a long-standing and deeply rooted conflict that primarily involves two parties: Israelis and Palestinians. It revolves around issues such as territory, sovereignty, security, and historical grievances.

Recent Events and Context (Up to January 2022):

Gaza-Israel Conflict: The Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, has experienced a series of conflicts with Israel, marked by sporadic rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli territory and Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Abraham Accords: In 2020, Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, leading to the normalization of diplomatic and economic relations between Israel and these Arab countries.

Peace Process: The Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which includes efforts to establish a two-state solution, has faced numerous obstacles. This includes issues related to the status of Jerusalem, the borders of a future Palestinian state, the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and security concerns.

Jerusalem: Jerusalem remains a central point of contention, as both Israelis and Palestinians claim the city as their capital. The U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and move its embassy there exacerbated tensions.

West Bank: The West Bank remains a key focal point of the conflict, with Israel continuing to build settlements in this territory, which is seen as an obstacle to peace by Palestinians and the international community.

International Involvement: The international community, including the United Nations, has been actively involved in efforts to mediate and resolve the conflict. However, progress has been limited.

Humanitarian Concerns: The conflict has had severe humanitarian consequences for the people living in the region, particularly in Gaza. Issues such as access to basic necessities, healthcare, and education have been ongoing concerns.

It’s essential to remember that the situation in the Israel-Palestine conflict is complex and highly sensitive, with deep historical, political, and religious dimensions. New developments and events can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the conflict.

Therefore, for the most up-to-date information, it is advisable to consult reputable news sources and official statements from relevant parties.

