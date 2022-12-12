- Advertisement -

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II who is the Okyenhene and the Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa is still calling on Ghanaians to help build the controversial National Cathedral.

According to the Okyenhene, it would be a huge embarrassment and disgrace to President Nana Addo and Ghana as a whole if we are not able to build this cathedral.

He made this statement last week when the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral met with him in Kyebi.

The Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa mentioned that the National Cathedral has a huge advantage for Ghanaians and it would be best if we all join hands to make the project a reality.

“He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President, there is no sweeter news as this.”

He continued: “with the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and everything.

“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to build the cathedral,” he added.