A man and another man- Ghanaians react to a picture of Bukom Banku and his wife

Wife of Ghanaian boxer, Bukum Banku is trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

Bukum Banku and his beautiful wife were neatly dressed and gently seated at Bukom Square in Accra.

Per the report flying across social media platforms, they went there to support their son, Abu Tilapia.

Ghanaians have pulled the legs of the wife of the boxer, describing her as grotesque.

“Why does the wife’s picture look like an act painting on the wall ?.Chaii see skin like milk, butter and honey??”, a netizen wrote.

“Is that chemical burns from the use of bleaching creams or tattoos? ???”, another netizen wrote.

“How many men are here,just passing oo?”, a netizen questioned.