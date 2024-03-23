I am fair in comprehension- Nana Agradaa slurs “brofo funu” as she brags

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fetish priest cum evangelist, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has caused an uproar on social media.

READ ALSO: Have you visited Opambour to reverse the curse?- netizens ask Bernice Asare

In a viral video, the self-acclaimed woman of God was seen bragging, as usual.

Per the video, the controversial woman of God was trying to let Ghanaians know that she has not bleached her skin, however, using circumlocution has put her into trouble.

According to Nana Agradaa, her skin is very natural just like any other person with a natural color.

READ ALSO: A man and another man- Ghanaians react to a picture of Bukom Banku and his wife

In buttressing her claims, the woman of God stated that her mother is also fair in complexion, which made people call her grandmother “Obroni maame”, which translates to the mother of the fair girl.

She went on to say that it has become something generational because people call her mother the same name because of her natural color.

READ ALSO: I am ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah- “Fearo” Lilwin tells

But instead of being the woman of God to express herself in her mother tongue, she chose to brag in English which got her into trouble.

Instead of Agradaa saying that she is fair in complexion, she said that she is fair in comprehension.

Well, nobody knows yet if the English dictionary has been updated as at the time she was doing her video.