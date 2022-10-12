type here...
Stop being bitter, honour those who honour you – BullDog tells Shatta Wale

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bulldog and Shatta Wale
Nana Asiamah Hanson popular as Bulldog has sent out pieces of advice to his former artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale via a Facebook post.

Bulldog who referenced his advice to Shatta Wale in a video of Burna Boy and DJ Khalid having a ‘Chillaxing’ moment shared, advised the Dancehall king to have honour.

He again intimated that Shatta Wale will definitely reach the greatest mile in his career but it can be achieved only if he learns to honour those who honour him.

Bullgod further gave counsel that the ‘On God’ hitmaker must stop being bitter and thus start to be happy for everyone and also be content with all he has.

    Source:GHPAGE

