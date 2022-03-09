Bullion van robbery: Photos of Pablo and the other police officers who allegedly killed their colleague drops

- Advertisement -

For the past 24 hours, a certain police officer with the nickname Pablo has been trending on the internet after Ghana Police Service dropped an official statement about the arrest of 8 suspects involved in the bullion van robbery that claimed the life of Constable Emmanuel Osei.

Following the Police’s official statement, an exclusive WhatsApp audio by some two police officers who are currently anonymous has also gone viral on the local digital space.

In this audio, these police officers can be heard lamenting over how some of their colleagues have turned into bad nuts and consequently tarnishing the image of their security service.

The narrator went on to say sensing danger one of them run back to Accra Jamestown for safety but he was identified by some people in the area as one of the robbers who attacked the van on that day.

Not knowing he was a policeman, they raised an alarm and got him arrested. He was sent to the Striking Force Unit where he was allegedly tortured for 2 days before he finally confirmed his involvement.

According to him, the suspect confessed he was the one who shot Constable Emmanuel Osei in the head because he identified him and mentioned his name.

Some pictures that have been weaved into this audio shows the face of Pablo and some of the notorious police officers who were involved in the infamous bullion van robbery.

