Burna Boy Is The Most Streamed African Artist On YouTube For The First Half Of 2023

Burna Boy is the most streamed African artist on YouTube in the first half of 2023. The African Giant lands at No. 196 overall with 327,676,798 views across his catalogue on the platinum up to July 30, 2023.

The artist list compiled based on views on YouTube is headed by Columbian singer KAROL G who has 2,797,441,343 views up to July 30. KAROL G and Shakira’s “TQG” (Official Music Video) is the most streamed song on YouTube so far this year with a little over 700 million views. No other African artist is on YouTube’s top 200 artists of 2023 up to July.

For Google’s Year in Search 2022, “Last Last” by Burna Boy was the 10th most searched song globally.

The song was released in May 2022 as the lead single for his 6th solo album “Love Damini” on Atlantic Records/Spaceship label. Since selling out two nights in Madison Square Garden, the African Giant has opened up himself to new audiences in America and across the world which has increased a global demand for his tour. In total Love, Damini Tour saw Burna perform with his Outsiders band at 65 events including 42 Festivals, 16 Arenas and 7 Stadiums across the US, UK and the Caribbean.

The On The Low artist announced the end of his Love, Damini Stadium Tour recently and set August 25, 2023 as the date the world will get his latest album “I Told Them” via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

The album is lead by the single “Sitting On Top Of The World” which has a remix featuring 21 Savage and “Big 7,” which earned the biggest streaming debut for a solo song by an African artist on Spotify.

The Benny Boom directed music video for “Big 7” is set in New York with cameo appearances from Busta Rhymes, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Junior Mafia and more“

‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” a statement from Burna Boy explained. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

Burna also recently gave Byron Messia a cosign by adding some vocals to Messia’s the breakout hit Talibans.