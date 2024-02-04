Burna Boy keeps a clean sheet as he loses all four Grammy Awards nominations

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer and Afrobeats pioneer, known professionally as Burna Boy has lost all four Grammy Awards nominations in the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The one time Grammy Award winner was nominated for Best Global Music Album with “I Told Them…”, Best African Music Performance with “City Boys”, Best Global Music Performance with “Alone” and Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”.

RELATED STORY: Davido keeps a clean sheet at Grammy Awards, misses out on all category nominations

The event, which took place at The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, saw the singer leaving empty-handed despite his multiple nominations with only a historic performance awaiting him.

His compatriot, Davido also kept a disheartening clean sheet after missing out on all 3 of his nominations.