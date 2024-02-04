type here...
Tears in 30BG as Davido loses all three Grammy Awards nominations

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has lost his three Grammy Awards nominations.

This comes days after he was nominated in three different categories such as Best Global Album for his latest album, for “Timeless.”

The other two nominations were for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

This is the first time Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and sadly, he went home empty handed.

