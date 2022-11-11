Stefflon Don has finally got her ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy’s attention after throwing multiple shades at him since their two-year-long relationship ended in 2021.

The British rapper had made insinuations and subtle remarks about the Nigerian superstar but chose to ignore her for obvious reasons that he was over her.

Steff appeared to take a subtle swipe at Burna Boy in a video she shared on TikTok Thursday with the caption “When he is a man and not a mummy’s boy”.

The post insinuated Burna Boy was being controlled by his mother Bose Ogulu, who also doubles as his manager.

This time, the self-styled African giant decided not to let Steff get away with her indirect attacks on him or his mother.

Reacting to the shade, Burna took to his Instagram stories and simply told Stefflon Don to move on.

“Move on”, he wrote.

