Captain Smart and Bongo Ideas’ beef: Presenter gives it ‘hot hot’ to blogger as they prepare to face off

Controversial Ghanaian blogger, Bongo Ideas, was scheduled to appear on ONUA FM’s Onua Maakye show hosted by Captain Smart last Monday.

Unfortunately, the interview was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Following the news of the cancellation of the interview, Captain Smart was accused of orchestrating the repudiation of the planned interview.

According to some critics on social media, the scheduled interview was cancelled due to some derogatory remarks Bongo Ideas made about the controversial blogger some years ago.

In a tweet, Bongo Ideas insisted that Captain Smart was unprofessional. He entreated him to learn from CiTi FM’s Bernard Avele.

Reacting to the accusations from the critics, Captain Smart has washed his hands clean from the cancellation of the interview.

According to Captain Smart, he had never heard about Bongo Ideas until a friend sent him his infamous tweet about him.

Speaking on ONUA TV today, Captain Smart revealed that he admires Bongo Ideas’ courage and won’t hesitate to train him to become a phenomenal morning show host.

Captain Smart also added that he won’t shy away from giving Bongo Ideas a dose of his bitter drug.