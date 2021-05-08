Captain Smart set to open his own TV station following his suspension from Angel FM

- Advertisement -

Astute, proficient and popular broadcast journalist, Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart(Captain Smart) has hinted at opening his private owned Television station following his ‘shocking’ suspension at Angel FM.

The outspoken radio presenter in a Facebook post revealed that all due process for the opening of his TV station (Smart TV) has been met.

According to the Morning Show host, he has secured the broadcast license to help him air and run his TV station without any problems with the authorities.

He wrote, “License secured for the commencement of Smart TV. Watch Out!“.

Captain Smart has been in the news lately following his suspension from Angel FM for vehemently and overly criticizing the Nana-Addo government which goes a distance to besmirch the administration.

Captain Smart has carved a niche for himself in Ghana. He is noted for his voice and speaking the painful fact about politicians and bringing their evil doings to the open. He’s one of the very few journalists who put pressure on the government.