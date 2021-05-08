type here...
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart set to open his own TV station following his suspension...
News

Captain Smart set to open his own TV station following his suspension from Angel FM

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Astute, proficient and popular broadcast journalist, Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart(Captain Smart) has hinted at opening his private owned Television station following his ‘shocking’ suspension at Angel FM. 

The outspoken radio presenter in a Facebook post revealed that all due process for the opening of his TV station (Smart TV) has been met. 

According to the Morning Show host, he has secured the broadcast license to help him air and run his TV station without any problems with the authorities.

He wrote, “License secured for the commencement of Smart TV. Watch Out!“.

Captain Smart has been in the news lately following his suspension from Angel FM for vehemently and overly criticizing the Nana-Addo government which goes a distance to besmirch the administration.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Captain Smart has carved a niche for himself in Ghana. He is noted for his voice and speaking the painful fact about politicians and bringing their evil doings to the open. He’s one of the very few journalists who put pressure on the government.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
88 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News