Cardi B and Offset welcome their second baby

Cardi B and Offset have officially welcomed their new baby.

The rapper and husband Offset welcomed their second child together on Saturday, Sept. 4, Cardi announced on Instagram Monday.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cardi B shared a photo of the newest member of their family.

The image has Cardi B cradling the child in her arms. Her forehead is pressed to Offset’s and the two stare down at the baby.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the pair said in a statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The rapper first announced she was expecting back in June. Along with a confirmation of her pregnancy via an Instagram post, the rapper made a simultaneous surprise appearance at the BET Awards.

Joining Migos on stage for a performance, Cardi wore a black mesh bodysuit that outlined her belly in rhinestones.

Cardi B kept the caption on the birth announcement photo simple, only confirming that the child was born on Saturday. “9/4/21,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji, a dinosaur emoji, and a teddy bear emoji.