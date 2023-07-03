type here...
Cause of the death of the promising KESTASCO starboy James revealed
News

Cause of the death of the promising KESTASCO starboy James revealed

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
It has come as a shock to the public after a piece of reported news about the death of one of the strong figures who made Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO).

Young James Lutterodt in 2021 together with Bright Senyo Gadzo, and star girl Francisca Lamini braved all the odds and made a name for KETASCO as one of the successful schools in the NSMQ competition, showing up in the finals.

The three contestants from the school made the school, Region and parents super proud for being the first Volta-Oti team to contest in the finals of the most prestigious brain-racking educational contest, NSMQ.

Following the sad news, it has been alleged that James Lutterodt was poisoned a few days before his departure from Ghana to the USA to further his University Education at Howard University in the USA.

    Source:GHPAGE

