Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian music lovers are currently mourning the loss of former Lynx Entertainment sign OJ Blaq real name Andy Nii Akrashie.

The news of his death went rife on social media a few hours ago and one question on the lips of people is what caused the death of the once popular musician.

According to information we’ve gathered, the ‘Chale Wote’ hitmaker died from kidney-related disease.

Also Read: Popular musician OJ Blaq reported dead

The musician had been battling with his Kidney for some years now and was going for dialysis treatment regularly as he waited for a kidney match to have a transplant.

Prior to his death, he announced that he had lost both kidneys due to excessive drinking and smoking.

He warned that people should take their diet seriously and not just eat anything because they are able to afford such foods.

OJ Blaq said: “I totally stopped smoking and drinking, and I started eating more vegetables. Not all vegetables are good for renal patients, it hasn’t been easy switching my diet, but if you really love your life, you have to adapt. It can be life-altering for renal patients when they stop taking their BP drugs as well.”

“What I want to tell young ones is that they need to check what they eat well,” OJ Blaq said, adding: “Do a lot of check-ups and eat well. Sometimes, due to ignorance we are not aware that certain things aren’t good for us, so we need to research on the right foods to consume,” he concluded.