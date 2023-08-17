type here...
Popular musician OJ Blaq reported dead

By Armani Brooklyn
August 17, 2023, marks a somber day for Ghana’s entertainment scene as news of the passing of musician and actor OJ Blaq, born Andy Nii Akrashie has left many Ghanaisn teary.

The heartrending report has been confirmed by prominent figures in the entertainment industry and his church.

OJ Blaq, known for his musical prowess and his acting endeavours, was not only an artist but also an active junior pastor at the Empowerment Worship Center.

The profound impact he had on both the artistic and spiritual realms is evident as tributes and condolences pour in from all corners of Ghana.

His musical journey took flight under the wings of his first record label, Lynx Entertainment, which has also taken to social media platforms to confirm the devastating news. The loss of OJ Blaq has left a void in the hearts of many who remember his contributions to

OBJ Blaq was the crooner of the hit song ‘Chale Wote,’ which resonated deeply with audiences and solidified his place in Ghana’s musical landscape.

