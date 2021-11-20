- Advertisement -

Praises have been flooding in for multimillionaire Afrobeats star, Davido following his announcement that he would be donating N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.

The Nigerian-American singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, in a statement Saturday disclosed that fans and friends contributed about N200m after he playfully asked people on Twitter to send money.

Davido stated that he has decided to add N50m to the donations taking the total sum to N250m which will go out to support orphanages across Nigeria.

He further disclosed that he had constituted a five-man committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds, as he promised that their activities would be made public.

In one post with laughing emojis, he said his aim was to raise N100m to get his Rolls-Royce car cleared from a port.

Following this, a plethora of Nigerian’s, including celebrities and fans alike, have lauded the Nigerian singer for his benevolence.

Notable among them are popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana and veteran media personality, Dele Momodu, who have taken to social media to hail the Nigerian singer for the donation.

Reacting to Davido’s move, Obi Cubana, who was one of the celebrities that donated cash to the singer, took to his Instagram page to write: “Davido donates 250m to orphanages! You see what we are talking about? A king will always be a king!

“We all rise by lifting others! It’s not about how much we have but having the mind to help when and where we can! Together, we can all make the world a better place! Thank you King David for impacting the world positively. Thank you!”

Momodu, whose niece, Sophia, has a child for Davido, also hailed the singer, saying, “Well done King David; a phenomenal influence well utilised.”

See screenshots of other reactions below