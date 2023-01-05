- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix identified as Minalyn has for the first time spoken about her current relationship with the blogger.

It’s no more news that the blogger cheated on Minalyn leading to him impregnating a Ghanaian based in Italy known as Erica.

After this news ‘secret’ of the blogger found its way unto social media, there has been drama between the three parties.

Minalyn who has always remained silent over everything has now decided to start the year by telling the whole world the truth and also responding to some allegations and comments on social media.

In a lengthy post on her official Instagram page, she revealed that rumours going around that she has a son for Zionfelix or is pregnant for him are not true and should be disregarded by anyone who hears it.

According to her, Zionfelix is now history to her because she has moved on and has no intimate relationship with him stating that he(Zionfelix) didn’t know the value of gold(Minalyn) so she has left to be with someone who knows the value of this.

She however blamed Zionfelix for being the cause of their beautiful relationship because he opened the door and allowed another lady into their relationship.

Minalyn also revealed that Zionfelix impregnating Erica wasn’t a mistake but rather was premeditated.

Read her full post below:

“Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter”. I must admit that everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, however truth must be told that some opinions are pointing to the wrong direction. It is against this background that I have resolved to write and address the subject matter being speculated about myself and Zion.

First and foremost, the rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There’s no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to a baby boy.

Let me hasten to add that I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion “Gold they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it.”

If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen. This I can confidently say wasn’t a mistake as claimed but was premeditated. You will all bear me out that it is unfair for someone’s uncontrollable actions to be my headache or someone else. Posterity will judge us all. I wish him and whoever is involved well.

I wish to express my profound gratitude to all who sent me messages of encouragement and remembered me in their prayers. I am most grateful. To all those who out of hatred fabricated expensive lies against me and jubilated over me, I forgive you all but leave you in the hands of Jehovah. for vengeance is His. In life, It is said that “the dance of a mad man is only funny when he is not your family member.”

Remember, the fall of brown leaves is a forewarning to the green ones.

All said and done, I have by this medium concretely established the truth that Zion and I are no longer partners and share no intimacy.

May GOD continue to bless us all Happy new year.

Shalom ??

See the screenshot of her post

