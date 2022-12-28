Rumours making rounds on the internet wildly allege that celebrity and lifestyle blogger, Zionfelix is expecting a second child from his 1st baby mama Minalyn.

Zionfelix has had a very rough ride this year after two of his known lovers delivered months apart.

Not long ago, it was reported that Minalyn has sold her shop and permanently relocated to Germany to live the rest of her life over there.

A new video that has popped up online shows Minalyn looking heavily pregnant while rocking an all-black jumpsuit at an event.

According to notorious IG blogger Marigyata, Zionfelix is responsible for Minalyn’s second pregnancy and if this rumour is anything to go by, it means Zion and Minalyn will be having their second child together as lovers.

Mari Gyata who shared the video of her controversial IG page captioned it as;

Eeeiii Mina has collected second ball from Zion? abusuafuor ?? when we say don’t put your mouth in couples matter see ooo? whatever is between Zions legs is doing wonders

Well, both Minalyn and Zionfelix himself are yet to either dismiss or affirm this report from Mari Gyata hence until then, we have to treat the rumours wth a pitch of salt.

Some social media users have expressed their disappointment in Minalyn for allowing herself to be impregnated again by the same man who supposedly ‘maltreated’ her.

