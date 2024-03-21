Cheddar has good intentions- Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has stood in defence of the flagbearer of the New Force Political movement, Cheddar.

This comes after Cheddar became the topic of online discussion, with many describing him as a braggart.

Nana Aba Anamoah noted that Ghana needs a new force, and justified that Cheddar is indeed a good person and when allowed to become the president of Ghana, he would do what the established political parties could not do.

“We need a new force. I have interacted with Freedom Jacob Caesar [Cheddar] several times; he is a remarkable individual, and I admire him. He has noble intentions and aims to uplift people’s lives. However, I am uncertain if Ghanaians are prepared to embrace a new force, despite our collective yearning for change,” she said.

Meanwhile, she stated categorically that there is a very low possibility for Cheddar to become the next president of Ghana.

According to her, “I am not sure if people are ready to leave the NDC and NPP for him. I like the way he has entered the political space; even if he does not make any gains, at least he has made a statement”.