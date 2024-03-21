Gospel musicians need money more than the president- Celestine Donkor

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has rubbished claims that gospel musicians do not need money.

READ ALSO: I rejected political party money because I am not selfish- Adjetey Anang

Speaking in an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Celestine Donkor disclosed that even though they are doing the work of God, it is a business and they need to finance it.

She admitted the fact that sometimes God blesses them with songs via dreams, but they still need money to go to the studio to record those songs before they can be released for the public to enjoy.

She also noted that they need money to invest in promotions and their appearances just like the secular musicians.

“It’s not possible that money wouldn’t be involved when you do gospel music because even if you got the song through divine means or a dream, the money for recording the song in a studio wouldn’t come from the dream”, the musician said.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor begs for financial support to undergo a kidney transplant

She went on to add that just like being a doctor or teacher is what someone does to make a living, they also sing to make a living.

“So God has given all of us a divine gift and mine is doing gospel music but someone’s gift is being a teacher or a Doctor and that’s what God gave them. The same way the doctor needs money to educate themselves, we gospel artists also need money to go to the studio to record our songs and other online courses that we do,” she told the host.

She added “It involves a lot of resources and so if the doctor graduates and makes money out of treating people, why should the gospel musician also not be supposed to make money from singing or performing? If someone has that mindset then they should change it because it wouldn’t help and looking at the kind of work we are doing as gospel musicians we even need money more than the president”.