Chef Faila visits Tamale-based orphanage to show them love after her Cook-A-Thon
Entertainment

Chef Faila visits Tamale-based orphanage to show them love after her Cook-A-Thon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Chef Faila, on yesterday January 14, 2024 visited the Nyohini Children’s Home in Tamale to share her goodwill with the workers and mainly the orphans at the orphanage home.

The Guinness World Record contender is known to have a soft spot for people who are not as privileged as she is, evidently, she’s in the past supported and still supports the less privileged in her society.

Chef Faila alongside some members of her team visited the orphanage home to show them love and support.

They went along with numerous gifts including food items, toiletries, a cheque of undisclosed amount of money and more.

According to sources, Chef Faila has always had children all over her in the society for her friendliness towards them.

She’s always promised them that her successes will surely be theirs too.

