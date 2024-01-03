Chef Failatu cookathon: Day 2 in record breaking cooking marathon

- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual has shown an impressive showcase of culinary stamina as it crossover into its second day at Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Failatu Abdul-Razak is making strides in her quest unyielding determination and the cheers of a growing crowd of supporters.

The cooking marathon, spanning from January 1 to 5, 2024, is Chef Faila’s determined effort to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set late last year by Ireland’s Alan Fisher.

Faila has also prepared over 45 different types of meals and 500 plates of such meals have been served to onlookers who came to her their support.

The event has garnered support from various political figures, including Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed, and Minister of State in charge of Finance Dr.

In addition to political figures, notable personalities from the creative arts sector, such as Yaw Dabo, Sherifa Gunu, and Kwabena Kwabena, have also graced the event, captivating attendees with their presence.