Cookathon: 7 strict rules Chef Failatu must go by to break Chef Alan Fisher’s record

Irish chef Alan Fisher dethroned Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci as the holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Alan Fisher was confirmed on November 7, 2023 as the world record holder after he cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes, beating Baci’s previous record by more than 24 hours.

Failatu Abdul Raman is attempting to break the record and she hopes to be able to cook for 125 hours at the Modern City hotel in Tamale to surpass Alan Fisher’s record.

The following are 7 strict rules Chef Faila will have to adhere in order to stand the chance of breaking Alan’s record.

The individual must cook non-stop for at least 125, which is more than the current record set by Alan Fisher. The individual must have at least two items being prepared or cooked at any time.

2. Proxy not Allowed:

The individual must do all the cooking by themselves, but they can have a sous-chef to assist in prep work, washing up, and cleaning the kitchen area.

3. Five minutes break:

The individual is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They are the only times the individual can use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.

4. 35 menu guide:

The individual must follow a 35-item menu as a guide for every meal that they will cook. They must ensure that they have the necessary ingredients to make each recipe, and their team can procure further food items while the cook-a-thon is underway based on what is needed to be topped up.

5. Items consumed

The individual must ensure that all items are consumed after cooking. They can invite any and all members of the public to come and eat their freshly made meals. All leftover food must be donated to a charity of their choice.

6. Installed cameras:

The individual must have CCTV cameras installed in the kitchen area to record their entire attempt. The footage must be submitted to Guinness World Records for verification.

7. Medical assistants:

The individual must have a medical assistant on standby to check their vital signs and provide any necessary care during the attempt.