Speaking in an interview, Christian Atsu’s categorically stated that the player hasn’t been found and still remains missing.

According to him, the reports that Atsu has been rescued and rushed to the hospital are false and shouldn’t be treated seriously.

He explained that a lookalike person of Christian Atsu was rescued and it was later found out that the Ghanaian international wasn’t the one who was rushed to the hospital.

The professional barber additionally assured Ghanaians that a skilled search party has been tasked to find the footballer by any means necessary.

An official from Christian Atsu’s Turkish-based team, Hatayaspor has also confirmed that the footballer is still missing despite all the efforts employed to rescue him and they are all waiting for the best.

