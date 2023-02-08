Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie Clara Rupio whom he shares three children with has spoken for the first following the devastating news of the players which has been trending on social media for 3 days now.

Hopes went very high yesterday after reports that landed on social media alleged that the player has been found alive and rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

Ghanaians on the internet took to the internet to jubilate over the news but unfortunately, an updated report dismissed the claims that Atsu has been found.

READ ALSO: God please spare my son’s life and take mine instead – Christian Atsu’s 71-year-old mother weeps

Following the news, Peace FM’s Dan Kwaku Yeboah paid a visit to Christian Atsu’s family house at Ogbojo in Accra.

The atmosphere in the house was one of mixed feelings as many of the family members found it difficult to contain their emotions.

Speaking with the player’s elder brother who is a pastor, he told the sports journalist that the player’s wife has spoken to them and she’s currently in low spirits from loss of hope and courage.

According to Atsu’s pastor brother, his wife hasn’t heard from him and can’t confirm whether her husband is alive or not making the issue very depressing.

Meanwhile, she was earlier told that her husband has been rescued.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey confirms Christian Atsu has been found and is alive

She also begged Ghanaians to continue praying for her husband until he’s found.

The whole confusion started after a lookalike person of Christian Atsu was rescued – It was later found out that the Ghanaian international wasn’t the one who was rushed to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Update: “We are not sure Christian Atsu was pulled out of the rubble” – Club officials