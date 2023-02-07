- Advertisement -

A few days ago, reports went rife that Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam have been trapped under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey.

According to reports, Atsu who currently plays for the Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials.

A search and rescue operation was launched for the former Chelsea and Newcastle man, and also, over 3000 people have been killed and thousands injured.

However, few hours after the news of this tragic event, it has been revealed that Christian Atsu has finally been found and is currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

Well, in an interview with Christian Atsu’s twin sister identified as Atsupie, she confirmed that her brother has been found alive.

According to Atsupie, she has been reliably informed that her twin brother is safe and sound but

“I received a call from his agent that he has been found and taken to the hospital. We thank God but I want to hear his voice to confirm the reports. I am preparing to leave for Turkey and I want to see the extent of the injuries he has sustained. These past few hours has not been easy and it has been tears and prayers to God”, she revealed.

Listen to the conversation below;

Atsupie also disclosed that Atsu’s wife and children are safe and she has stayed in contact with them since the incident happened.